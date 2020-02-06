Neglected Tropical Diseases Market Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Demand 2026

Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Market: Overview

Increase in prevalence of diseases, such as, dengue, chikungunya and lymphatic filariasis is a key factor fueling the growth of the global neglected tropical diseases market. A recent market intelligence report by Transparency Market Research on global neglected tropical diseases market showcases the major drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, segmentation , competitive landscape , geographical outlook and many other factors of influencing the growth of the global allergic rhinitis drugs market. The report forecast market trend of the global neglected tropical diseases for a period of 2018-2026. The report is expected to help the global players of the neglected tropical diseases market with in-depth insights of the market.

Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Market: Market Potential and Key Trends

The global neglected tropical diseases market is growing on account of various efforts taken by manufacturing companies to develop inexpensive and efficient drugs. The global neglected tropical diseases market is segregated based on diseases type and distribution channel. On the basis of diseases type the global neglected tropical diseases market is classified into Chagas Disease, Dengue, Chikungunya, Lymphatic filariasis, Rabies, and others. Whereas based on distribution channel the global neglected tropical diseases market is classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. Dengue is projected to hold the largest market share in the global neglected tropical diseases market during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of dengue cases across the globe is one factor expected to boost growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Market: Geographical Outlook

On account of geography, the global neglected tropical diseases market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the mentioned region Asia Pacific dominates the global neglected tropical diseases market. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. This is mainly because of the rising cases of infectious tropical diseases in the region. The cases are highly prevalent in the populous countries, such as, China, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, etc. After Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa holds high market potential for the growth of the global neglected tropical diseases market during the forecast period that is 2018 – 2026

Global Neglected Tropical Diseases Market: Competitive Landscape

The global neglected tropical diseases market depicts a highly competitive vendor landscape. The players of the market is investment in research and development activity to enhance effectively of the drugs so as to provide better treatment option to the people. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the new product launch in order to tap growth in the global neglected tropical diseases market. For instance, recently Serum Institute of India announced the launch of dengue monoclonal in the Indian market by the year 2020. Some of the key players operating in the global neglected tropical diseases market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Serum Institute of India, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Sanofi.

