Neurofibromatosis Type I Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2024

Neurofibromatosis is caused due to a genetic mutation, resulting in the formation of tumors in various parts of a body, along nerve tissues, brain, and spinal cord. Among the three types of this disease, neurofibromatosis type I (NF1) is the most common. Often diagnosed in early adulthood or childhood, NF1 records to affect one behind each 2,000-2,500 people worldwide. Neurofibromatosis type I is characterized by severe skin pigmentation i.e. skin color changes, in addition to tumor formation. These tumors, though benign initially, may turn malignant in later stages; and thus make it critical to seek the appropriate treatment in early stages.

Symptoms of neurofibromatosis type I typically include multiple flat patches or café-au-lait spots, which enlarge and multiply as patients grow older. On the other side, those in late childhood may develop freckles in groin and/or underarms. Although symptoms of the disease are relatively mild, it may progress with complicating consequences, such as extreme pain, loss of vision, loss of hearing, problems related to heart and blood vessels, learning impairment, and ADHD.

As far as treatment for NF1 is concerned, surgery can deal with large-sized tumors that press on nerves along which they are formed. However, a complete range of treatment options, such as medication/drug therapy, targeted therapy, genetic counseling, stereotactic radiosurgery, and palliative care, is available to address differing patient needs.

NF1 occurrence is also accompanied by higher risk of acquiring other types of cancers, leukaemia and brain tumor to name a few. Moreover, there are nearly 50% chances of inheritance in neurofibromatosis type I cases, when one of the parent, siblings, or close relatives is already carrying it. These potential consequences make it necessary to have an effective set of treatments against NF1. The ultimate aim of treatment remains managing complications at the earliest, healthy growth of patients, and maximized survival. Neurofibromatosis type I treatment, management, and therapeutics are witnessing moderate demand globally.

NF1 treatment does not assure complete cure and involves constant medication throughout the therapeutic course, which plays a key role in raising the demand for the disease treatment. Multiple clinical trials required for treating this disease also positively influence the NF1 treatment market growth.

Neurofibromatosis Type I Market: Segmentation

Based on treatment, the neurofibromatosis market is primarily segmented into diagnostics, medication or drug therapy, surgery, focused radiation therapy, chemotherapy, genetic counseling, and palliative care. Surgeries can cure completely remove tumors but always have chances of nerve damage, whereas focused radiation therapy effectively reduces tumor size and minimizes the risk of acquiring paralysis. Drug therapy in combination with chemotherapy does not ascertain 100% effectivity and complete tumor removal. Researchers are taking efforts toward developing new drug lines for complete and effective cure of this disease, which holds positive growth prospects for the market.

