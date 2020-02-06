Nylon String Trimmer Line Market: By Growth, Type, Application, End User, Dynamic Factors, Impact Analysis Market Analysis, 2013 – 2017 and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market valued approximately USD 172 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Nylon String Trimmer Line Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Nylon string trimmer line is the string trimmer line made of nylon. Nylon is the typical material used in trimmer lines. They are synthetic, hardened monofilaments that can be used for almost all weed-cutting tasks. Increasing adoption in commercial construction & residential industry and technological advancements are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand from developing economies is likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Further, nylon string trimmer line also offers various benefits such as ease of use, it is versatile & durable, it is convenient and so on. These benefits are also propelling the demand of nylon string trimmer line across the globe. However, lack of skilled workforce and complication to handle in harder objects such as rocks and metals are the key restraining factors of the market during the forecast period. The regional analysis of Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Blount (Oregon)

• Arnold

• ECHO

• Rotary (Desert&Maxpower)

• Husqvarna AB (RedMax)

• DEWALT

• Shakespeare Monofilaments

• Yao I

• STIHL

• Huaju Industrial

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Round

 Multi-Sided

 Twisted

 Serrated

By Application:

 Residential

 Commercial

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Nylon String Trimmer Line Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors