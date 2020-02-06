Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market Size Witness A Strong Growth of Acceleration During 2018-2026

Persistence Market Research’s latest research report on ‘Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market’ delivers a comprehensive outlook on the current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates the growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Obesity is a condition with the excess body fat and it is usually defined by 20% or more weight than the idea weight. Obesity is a health risk and obstruct person from performing day-to-day activities. Excess weight contributes to the various diseases including, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, heath attack, osteoarthritis and others. The WHO has defines obesity of a bod mass index of 30.

According to the WHO, obesity is considered as fifth leading risk of death. It has become a major public health problem all over the world and is a result of combination of various causes such as, genetic and behaviors of individuals. Neuromodulation has shown some benefit in treatment of obesity and it is less invasive than the gastric banding and gastric bypass, which are surgical treatment option for obesity. Obesity treating neuromodulation system works by manipulation the appetite signal between gut and the brain.

Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market: Drivers and Restraint

The global obesity treating neuromodulation systems market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of obese population. According to WHO, at least 2.8 million people die each year due to the obesity. Increasing adoption of novel technology and advancement in the neuromodulation devices is also expected to drive the growth in the obesity treating neuromodulation system market. Increasing awareness among people regarding benefit of neuromodulation system over tradition treatment and increasing approval are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Complications associated with the neuromodulation devices and hesitation among people to get implant for obesity treatment is expected to be restraint in the growth of obesity treating neuromodulation systems market.

Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market: Segmentation

The global obesity treating neuromodulation system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

On the basis of product type the global obesity treating neuromodulation system market can be segmented into:

Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Splanchnic Nerve Stimulator

Deep Brain Stimulator

Spinal Cord Stimulator

Autonomous Nerve Stimulator

Other

On the basis of end user the global obesity treating neuromodulation system market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market: Overview

The global obesity treating neuromodulation system market is expected to show a significant growth over the forest period. Over the last few years, number of population with the obesity has grown significantly and increasing demand for less invasive treatment is expected to drive the growth of obesity treating neuromodulation system market. Increasing approval of neuromodulation systems by the regulatory bodies and increasing adoption of these new technology by the patient is expected to drive the growth of the market. Vagus nerve stimulators market segment is expected to be biggest and fastest growing segment of obesity treating neuromodulation system market. As, it interfere with the hunger signal from the gut to the brain and reduce the craving for food. Other neurostimulation systems are also expected to show a significant growth in the obesity treating neuromodulation system market.

Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global obesity treating neuromodulation system market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America region dominates the global obesity treating neuromodulation system market and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. High adoption of neuromodulation system and increased regulatory approval of these devices in the region is expected to be factor for the growth of obesity treating neuromodulation system market. Europe is the second biggest market for the obesity treating neuromodulation system. Increasing prevalence of obesity and presence of market players is also driving the market of obesity treating neuromodulation system market in North America and Europe.

Obesity Treating Neuromodulation System Market: Key Players

Some of the market players in the global obesity treating neuromodulation system market are, Medtronic plc., Cyberonics, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., BioControl Medical, Leptos Medical, Inc., EnteroMedics, Inc., Nevro Corp., and Nuvectra.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.