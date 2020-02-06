Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
Oilfield auxiliary equipment are machines and instruments that are used to supplement the drilling process at oilfields.
With a steep decline in the oil prices, the revenue derived from oil industry is anticipated to reduce notably. In such a scenario, the auxiliary oil equipment rental market is expected to receive a boost, as investors would tend to avoid huge long-term investments in infrastructure and oilfield machinery.
Rising demand for rental equipment from China, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East would drive the onshore segment.
The presence of huge onshore shale reserves in the U.S. and Australia, is likely to boost the demand for onshore oilfields.
In 2018, the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097320-global-oilfield-auxiliary-rental-equipment-market-size-status
This report focuses on the global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Superior Energy Services
Schlumberger
Oil States International
Weatherford
Olayan
Key Energy Services
Hoover
Bloomberg Businessweek
Factiva
OneSource
Occidental Petroleum
Total
Shell
BP
Partex
KoGas
Respol
CNPC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Drilling Equipment
Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
Fishing Equipment
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097320-global-oilfield-auxiliary-rental-equipment-market-size-status
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Drilling Equipment
1.4.3 Pressure & Flow Control Equipment
1.4.4 Fishing Equipment
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size
2.2 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Superior Energy Services
12.1.1 Superior Energy Services Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 Superior Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Superior Energy Services Recent Development
12.2 Schlumberger
12.2.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.3 Oil States International
12.3.1 Oil States International Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 Oil States International Revenue in Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Oil States International Recent Development
12.4 Weatherford
12.4.1 Weatherford Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 Weatherford Revenue in Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Weatherford Recent Development
12.5 Olayan
12.5.1 Olayan Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 Olayan Revenue in Oilfield Auxiliary Rental Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Olayan Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)