Permian Basin in the US, 2019 – Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Permian Basin in the US, 2019 – Oil and Gas Shale Market Analysis and Outlook to 2023 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Permian Basin in the US Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Permian Basin in the US industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Permian Basin in the US market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2379734

Permian production continues to be the engine growth for US onshore hydrocarbon production. Production of crude oil and natural gas has grown each year from 2013-2018 despite the oil and gas industry going through one of the worst downturns during that period. As in other unconventional shale plays, operators in the Permian Basin continue to drill longer laterals beyond 9,000 feet and some reaching as much as 3 miles. The general objective remains to increase the productivity of the new producing wells in a higher proportion with respect to the cost increase associated with these more complex wells. The Permian has also seen a clear trend for larger scale operations of key operators that increases the surface of continuous acreage and allows for more recovery. This has also driven the M&A activity in the Permian with companies like Chevron, Diamondback Energy, and Concho Resources looking to expand their Permian footprint to drive greater efficiency and lower production cost. The limitations to gas pipeline capacity that gave rise to flaring is also expected to ease during 2019-2020, with approximately 4 billion cubic feet of pipeline capacity expected to be added during these two years, giving further lift to Permian production.

Scope

– The report analyzes the oil and gas appraisal and production activities in the Permian Basin shale. The scope of the report includes:

– Comprehensive analysis of crude oil & condensate, and natural gas production across major counties in Texas and New Mexico during 2013-2018, as well as production outlook from 2019 to 2023

– In-depth information of well permits issued in the Texas region of the Permian Basin shale, by county and by company from January 2018 to February 2019

– Detailed understanding of IP rates and type well profiles in Delaware and Midland formations

– Exhaustive analysis of Permian Basins competitive landscape in terms of net acreage, gross production, cost trends and planned investments.

– Comparison of type well economic metrics of major players were also analyzed

– Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions, and recent contracts in the Permian Basin shale between 2013 and 2019

– Overview of new and upcoming oil and gas pipelines in the pipelines in the Permian Basin

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2379734

Reasons to buy

– Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Permian Basin shale

– Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Permian Basin shale

– Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Permian Basin shale

– Keep yourself informed of the latest developments and contracts in this attractive shale play

– Identify opportunities and challenges in the Permian Basin shale in the US

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com