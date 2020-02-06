PET (Resin) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “PET (Resin) Market Production and Share By Manufacturers, Forecast to 2025 – Alpex (Mexico), BASF (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan)” to its huge collection of research reports.

PET (polyethylene terephthalate) is a plastic resin and form of polyester widely used for packaging foods and beverages, especially convenience-sized soft drinks, juices and water.

Asia is the largest PET resin producer followed by North America, Europe and MEA. Demand of recycled PET (RPET) has increased over the past few years due to high virgin PET prices and new PET reclamation plants getting operational.

Recent high volatility in energy and raw materials prices and growing concern about carbon footprint and sustainability have encouraged companies to use renewable and bio-based feedstocks for the production of PET. Challenges faced by the industry include high PTA (Purified Terephthalic acid) and MEG (Monoethylene Glycol) prices and reduction in bottle weights.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Indorama Ventures (Thailand)

M&G Chemicals (Luxembourg)

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang (China)

Far Eastern New Century (Taiwan)

Alpex (Mexico)

BASF (Germany)

Toray Industries (Japan)

DSM (Netherlands)

PET (Resin) Breakdown Data by Type

Bottles

Films/Sheets

PET (Resin) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

PET (Resin) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

PET (Resin) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PET (Resin) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key PET (Resin) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

