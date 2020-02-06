Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Size Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Photonics Integrated Circuit (IC) Market 2019 Trends & Forecast to 2025 – Industry Analysis by Geographical Regions, Type and Application” to its huge collection of research reports.

A photonic integrated circuit (PIC) or integrated optical circuit is a device that integrates multiple (at least two) photonic functions and as such is similar to an electronic integrated circuit.

The major difference between the two is that a photonic integrated circuit provides functions for information signals imposed on optical wavelengths typically in the visible spectrum or near infrared 850 nm-1650 nm.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hewlett-Packard Company

Ciena Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

IBM

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Viavi Solutions

3S Photonics S.A.S

Innolume GmbH

Infinera

Broadcom

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Monolithic Integration

Hybrid Integration

Module Integration

Segment by Application

Optical communications

Sensing

Biophotonics

Optical Signal Processing

