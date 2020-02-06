Pipeline Pigging Services Market Key Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research to 2025
Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc.
Smart Pigs or Intelligent Pipeline Pigging are large pieces of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. These pipeline pigging devices are major components to pipeline safety and accident prevention. These inspection tools provide data on the condition of pipelines which help gauge the health and integrity of the pipes.
In a time where environmental protection is key and of global concern, smart pigs are the peacekeepers of the delicate relationship between pipelines and Mother Earth (and regulators). In addition, these smart pipeline pigs make sure that transmission of the product doesn’t stop due to pipeline integrity issues, which can be disasterous to the bottom line.
The key players covered in this study
Rosen Group
T.D. Williamson
NDT Global Services
Onstream Pipeline Inspection
Dacon Inspection Services
IKM Gruppen
Enduro Pipeline Services
Baker Hughes A GE Company
Romstar
Penspen
STATS Group
Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
Oil States Industries
CIRCOR Energy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Pigging
Ultrasonic Test Pigging
Utility Pigging
Caliper Pigging
Market segment by Application, split into
Crack & Leakage Detection
Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection
Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pipeline Pigging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pipeline Pigging Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
