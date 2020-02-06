Pipeline Pigging Services Market Key Manufacturers, Upcoming Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pipeline Pigging Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Leading Key Players Like Rosen Group, T.D. Williamson, NDT Global Services” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pipeline pigging is a technique to inspect the pipeline ducts to ensure clean and complete operability of any pipeline in various sectors such as construction, industrial plants such as chemical, oil & gas, water treatment etc.

Smart Pigs or Intelligent Pipeline Pigging are large pieces of machinery pulled together with powerful technology that help with the maintenance of transmission pipelines. These pipeline pigging devices are major components to pipeline safety and accident prevention. These inspection tools provide data on the condition of pipelines which help gauge the health and integrity of the pipes.

In a time where environmental protection is key and of global concern, smart pigs are the peacekeepers of the delicate relationship between pipelines and Mother Earth (and regulators). In addition, these smart pipeline pigs make sure that transmission of the product doesn’t stop due to pipeline integrity issues, which can be disasterous to the bottom line.

This report focuses on the global Pipeline Pigging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Rosen Group

T.D. Williamson

NDT Global Services

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Dacon Inspection Services

IKM Gruppen

Enduro Pipeline Services

Baker Hughes A GE Company

Romstar

Penspen

STATS Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

Oil States Industries

CIRCOR Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Pigging

Ultrasonic Test Pigging

Utility Pigging

Caliper Pigging

Market segment by Application, split into

Crack & Leakage Detection

Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pipeline Pigging Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pipeline Pigging Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

