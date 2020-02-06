Plastic Cards Market By Component, Technology, Deployment, End-User, Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Global Plastic Cards Industry

Plastic Cards can be used in many sectors such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); transportation; government; and healthcare for identification and authentication. They provide individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure data security and confidentiality.

The global Plastic Cards market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plastic Cards market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Plastic Cards in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plastic Cards in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Plastic Cards market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plastic Cards market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Gemalto

Giesecke & Devrient

CPI Card Group

American Banknote Corporation

IDEMIA France

Inteligensa Group

Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation

Goldpac Group

Marketing Card Technology

TAG Systems SA

QARTIS

Teraco

Tactilis

Arroweye Solutions

CardLogix Corporation

Toppan Printing

Market size by Product

Chip Enabled Cards

Smart Cards

Regular Cards

Market size by End User

Payment Cards

Government/Health

SIM Cards

Transportation Cards

Gift Cards

Access Cards

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plastic Cards market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plastic Cards market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plastic Cards companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Plastic Cards submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.http://heraldkeeper.com/news/plastic-cards-market-by-component-technology-deployment-end-user-regions-segments-forecast-2018-2025-372244.html

