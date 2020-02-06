Processed Food & Beverage Preservatives Market : Competitive Profiling Of Manufacturers Along With Various Strategic Overview

Owing to these reasons, the research report anticipates that the global processed food and beverage preservatives market is estimated to witness a steady growth. According to the research report, the global processed food and beverage preservative market is expected to reach a valuation of US$2.5 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$1.7 bn in 2015. The global market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2016 and 2024.

Processed food and beverage preservatives are added to food and beverages to prevent the growth of microorganisms. These preservatives are either natural or synthetic and are known to increase the shelf life of products without impacting the taste, texture, form, and nutritional value of the product. Additionally, they also prevent the product from becoming toxic, thus making them edible for a longer period of time.

North America to Continue to Grow over Forecast Period

On the basis of geography, the global market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Presently, North America has a leading share in the global market due to an exceptionally high demand for packaged foods and beverages by consumers across the region. Several consumers are opting for packaged food items due to their sheer convenience. Analysts anticipate that Asia Pacific will also be an emerging market due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of consumers. Furthermore, the tropical climate of Asia Pacific, which makes food and beverages susceptible to spoilage, will also augment the demand for processed food and beverage preservatives in the region in the coming few years.

Urbanization Offers Lucrative Opportunities to Global Market

The rapid urbanization and the rise of the working class population are the primary growth drivers for the global market. These reasons have been pivotal to the lack of time available for the preparation of elaborate meals. Thus, several consumers are opting for frozen foods and beverages. The global market is also being driven by the impact of global warming, which has caused climatic changes triggering frequent spoilage of food items. With rising temperatures, it has become crucial to preserve food in the right way to prevent it from turning toxic. Analysts anticipate that the demand for processed food and beverage preservatives is expected will also rise as several consumers are opting for storing food for the sake of convenience.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue and volume. The factors for use of preservatives in each application have been considered in calculating the revenue of the market. Demand for processed food and beverage preservatives has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for processed food and beverage preservatives in each application. The global processed food and beverage preservatives market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Market data for each segment is based on corresponding revenues and volume. Factors considered for calculation of revenue and volume is drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Out of the natural products used for preserving food and beverages, salt held the lion’s share in the global market, which was closely followed by sugar and vinegar. The research report estimates that rosemary extract segment will be the fastest growing segment in the coming few years. Amongst the synthetic preservatives, benzoate is leading the global market. Sorbate closely follows the lead due to its excessive usage in yogurt, wine, cheese, dried meats, apple cider, and baked goods.

