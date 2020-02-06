Remote Control Car Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Forecast To 2025
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, May 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ — This report studies the global Remote Control Car market status and forecast, categorizes the global Remote Control Car market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
The global Remote Control Car market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Tamiya
HPI Racing
Redcat Racing
Maisto
Traxxas
World Tech Toys
Horizon Hobby
Tekno RC
AULDEY
Carrera RC
Kyosho
Losi
Thunder Tiger
Hobbico
Rastar (HK) Industrial
Mugen Seiki
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Wireless
Wired
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Toys
Intelligent Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
Robot Collectives
Others
Table of Contents
Global Remote Control Car Market Research Report 2018
1 Remote Control Car Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Remote Control Car
1.2 Remote Control Car Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Remote Control Car Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Remote Control Car Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Wireless
1.2.4 Wired
1.3 Global Remote Control Car Segment by Application
1.3.1 Remote Control Car Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Toys
1.3.3 Intelligent Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
1.3.4 Robot Collectives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Remote Control Car Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Remote Control Car Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Remote Control Car (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Remote Control Car Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Remote Control Car Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Remote Control Car Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Remote Control Car Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Remote Control Car Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Remote Control Car Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Remote Control Car Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Remote Control Car Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Remote Control Car Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Remote Control Car Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Remote Control Car Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Remote Control Car Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
3.1 Global Remote Control Car Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.2 Global Remote Control Car Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Remote Control Car Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.5 United States Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.6 EU Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.7 China Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.8 Japan Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.9 South Korea Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
3.10 India Remote Control Car Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
4 Global Remote Control Car Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Remote Control Car Consumption by Region (2013-2018)
4.2 United States Remote Control Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.3 EU Remote Control Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.4 China Remote Control Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.5 Japan Remote Control Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
4.6 South Korea Remote Control Car Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)
……Continued
