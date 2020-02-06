Smart Elevators and Escalators Market – Infrastructural Developments Propels Growth

Smart elevators and escalators are installed in mixed-used buildings, hotels, commercial buildings, IT parks, residential buildings, restaurants, and retail outlets among others. Aging population is likely to be the key factor driving the smart elevator and escalator market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China is expected to fuel demand for smart elevators and escalators. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate which will affect the market positively during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

Factors such as the growth of the global urban population, aging population, changing demographics, and urbanization among others are likely to boost the growth of the market in the near future. Rapid urbanization in developing nations such as Middle East, India and China and migration of population from rural areas to urban areas is key factor fueling the demand for new installation of smart elevators and escalators market.

One of the major factors driving the market is installation of smart elevators and escalators in mid-rise and high-rise buildings.

There has been an increase in construction activities in developing countries of Asia Pacific and RoW. The booming construction sector in countries such as China, India, Philippines and Indonesia is generating potential growth opportunities for the smart elevators and escalators market.

In addition, industrial infrastructure in nations such as Indonesia, India and Brazil are witnessing major increase in demand for smart elevators and escalators in the last few years. This increase in demand is driven by large expenditure by public and private companies on airport development, housing, ports and rail transport. This, in turn, is likely to boost the growth of the smart elevators and escalators market during the forecast period.

The global smart elevators and escalators market is segmented based on:

Type

Elevator 450 kg – 1,150 kg 1,150kg – 1,500kg 1,500kg – 2,000kg

Escalator Moving Walkway Escalators Moving Stairs



Application

Commercial

Hotels

Retail

Residential

Transportation

Hospital

Parking Building

Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

