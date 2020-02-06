Smart Implantable Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart implantable pumps market. Increase in the geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in adoption of smart implantable pumps are the major drivers of the global market.

The global smart implantable pumps market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart implantable pumps market.

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Key Segments

The global smart implantable pumps market can be segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into perfusion pumps and micro-pumps. The perfusion pumps segment is projected to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period owing to wide adoption of these devices, especially Medtronic’s Synchromed II Pump. Technological developments in perfusion pumps are estimated to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the global smart implantable pumps market can be divided into pain & spasticity and cardiovascular. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in the number of visits and longer stay in hospital, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in the number of implantable procedures performed in these settings. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global smart implantable pumps market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global smart implantable pumps market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global smart implantable pumps market are Medtronic, plc. Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Flowonix Medical Inc., Abbott, and Berlin Heart, among others.

The global smart implantable pumps market has been segmented as given below:

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market, by Type

– Perfusion Pumps

– Micro-pumps

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market, by Application

– Pain & Spasticity

– Cardiovascular

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market, by End-user

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

Global Smart Implantable Pumps Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

