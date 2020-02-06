Smart Insulin Pens Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Smart insulin pens are devices that are used to administer insulin for the treatment of diabetes. The global smart insulin pens market was valued at US$ 29.2 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 70.4 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of diabetes in people of all ages and increase in awareness about chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is anticipated to drive the global market for smart insulin pens.

This report analyzes the current and future scenThis report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.ario of the global smart insulin pens market. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes as well as rise in the demand for smart insulin pens due to their additional features are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global market.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2334951

This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the global smart insulin pens market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, connectivity type, application, distribution channel, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global smart insulin pens market.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Key Segments

In terms of product, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into smart insulin pens and adaptors for conventional pens. In terms of connectivity type, the market can be has been divided into Bluetooth and USB. Based on application, the global market has been classified into type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segregated into hospital pharmacy, online sales, retail pharmacy, and diabetes clinics/centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global smart insulin pens market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 20297 along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global smart insulin pens market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in the report include Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi (sanofi-aventis US LLC), Eli Lilly and Company, Companion Medical, Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Diabnext, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, BERLIN-CHEMIE, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., and Patients Pending Ltd (Bigfoot Biomedical Inc.).

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2334951

The global smart insulin pens market has been segmented as below:-

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Product

– Smart Insulin Pen

– Adaptors for Conventional Pen

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Connectivity Type

– Bluetooth

– USB

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Application

– Type 1 Diabetes

– Type 2 Diabetes

Global Smart Insulin Pens, by Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacy

– Online Sales

– Retail Pharmacy

– Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Global Smart Insulin Pens Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/