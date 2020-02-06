Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry, Q1 2019 – Tracking M&A, Venture Capital, and Private Equity Investments Globally

Smart Money Investing in the Financial Services Industry – Q1 2019 report provides detailed analysis of investment activities in financial services industry globally during the first quarter of 2019.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of investment activities including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity, both in terms of deal value and volume. It also provides a global snapshot of investment trends in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management, and information on best practices followed by market participants in the form of case studies.

The report brings together GlobalDatas research and analysis expertise to allow stakeholders to identify investment dynamics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

The report provides insights into investment activities in the financial services industry around the world in Q1 2019, including –

– A global snapshot of investment trends in the global financial services industry.

– Comprehensive coverage of deal types including mergers, acquisitions, asset transactions, venture financing and private equity.

– Detailed insights into deal activities in sectors including banking, payments, insurance and wealth management.

– Information on the regional dynamics of investments in the financial services industry.

Scope

– The global financial services industry registered an increase in M&A activity both in terms of deal count and deal value in Q1 2019. Deal count rose by 5.8% to 677 deals, while deal value rose by 106.9% to $121.5bn in Q1 2019.

– The number of venture financing deals decreased from 402 in Q4 2018 to 376 in Q1 2019.

– Private equity deal count rose by 12.8% in Q1 2019 in comparison to Q4 2018. The total number of deals was 106 in Q1 2019, up from 94 deals in Q4 2018.

