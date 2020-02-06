Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Focusing on Trends and Innovations During The Period Until 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market Projected To Reach 750 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 11.1% During The Forecast Period 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Smart PV Array Combiner Box industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Smart PV Array Combiner Box market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Smart solar array combiner box meets the need for reliable connection between multiple strings of solar panels and inverters. Their use in commercial and utility applications has been growing fast most notably in China. Regions such as India, the Americas, and the MEA are witnessing extensive residential and utility applications of smart PV array combiner boxes.

Need for PV combiner boxes that are convenient to deploy and install in solar PV projects has spurred revenue streams for manufacturers. The market is expected to clock a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019 to 2025 to reach three-fourth billion dollars in revenues by the period-end. Advent of advanced technologies in smart PV array combiners with potential configurations has fueled revenues from residential applications.

In a large solar photovoltaic (PV) array, multiple solar modules are connected in series in a string to build the voltage up to proper levels for the inverter. Multiple strings of solar modules are then combined together in parallel to multiply the string output currents to higher levels for input into the inverter.

The smart PV combiner box is a device that combines the output of multiple strings of PV modules for connection to the inverter, support surge and overcurrent protection, and monitoring single-string current and voltage, surge protective device and breaker condition of PV array. It is typically used in the larger commercial and utility scale PV power plants (greater than 500kW).

PV combiner box is widely used in large-scale grid-connected PV system, in order to reduce the cable cost between PV modules and inverter, to make it easy to install and maintain and also to improve the reliability. Monitoring and maintaining the electrical connections can help insure a high reliability and long lasting field installation.

In PV smart solutions, the smart PV array combiner box product is a low concentration industry and almost sales as accessories for PV inventors. Smart PV combiner box belongs to niche product in PV power solution with a small market scale.

In 2016, major demand was accounted 40.09 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA.

Smart PV array combiner box demand is applied in residential, non-residential and utility. As of 2016, utility application of the smart PV array combiner box is the largest segment market with a market share of 75.96 percent.

The Smart PV Array Combiner Box market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 750 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart PV Array Combiner Box.

This report presents the worldwide Smart PV Array Combiner Box market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

CFAT

XJ Group

Wuxi Longmax

Noark

Kingshore

Weidmuller

Schneider Electric

TOPBAND

Eaton

Jinting Solar

Kebite

TBEA

Huasheng Electric

EAST

Sungrow

FIBOX

Golden Highway

Surpass Sun Electric

Guanya Power

Temaheng Energy

Corona

Tongqu Electric

Ehe New Energy

Jingyi Renewable Energy

Smart PV Array Combiner Box Breakdown Data by Type

DC Smart PV Combiner Box

AC Smart PV Combiner Box

Smart PV Array Combiner Box Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Smart PV Array Combiner Box Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Smart PV Array Combiner Box Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart PV Array Combiner Box status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart PV Array Combiner Box manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

