Tobacco is a market that is in long-term decline in the UK. A combination of rising prices, growing health awareness and the recent arrival of safer alternatives such as e-cigarettes, have led to all sectors suffering a fall in sales. Smokeless usage centers around snuff, but there is also the use of chewing tobacco, mainly among the elder members of the Asian community. Chewing tobacco is currently expanding its presence.

Smokeless tobacco in the UK, 2019 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the UK tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

– Imports of smokeless tobacco have fluctuated during the last decade. After peaking at 68.2 tons in 2008, they were down at 15 tons in 2017.

– The market is dominated by domestic producers, notably Imperial Tobacco, which has owned J&H Wilson since 1953.

– The greatest prevalence within South Asian minority ethnic groups is among the Bangladeshi population, with 9% of men and 16% of women reportedly using chewing tobacco.

– The long-term forecast is downwards. Per capita consumption is forecast at 0.46g in 2028, which is 51.5% lower than in 2018.

