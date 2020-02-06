Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market – Generate Massive Revenue In Upcoming Future 2019–2026

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market report includes (8 Year Forecast 2018-2026) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

E-cigarettes are less harmful than conventional burning cigarettes and are seeing rising sales across the world. E-cigarettes are highly popular in developed regions such as North America, Europe, and Japan. They are being adopted even in developing regions such as Asia Pacific. According to International Tobacco Corporation (ITC), e-cigarette sales increased from 1,000 million units in 2017 to 2,000 million units in 2018, at a CAGR of 18.9%. Smokers and non-smokers across the world are gradually accepting the less harmful e-cigarettes which are expected to drive the demand for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products globally.

Across the world, consumers perceive e-cigarettes as “less harmful as regular cigarettes.” Consumers prefer e-cigarettes as they help them to reduce consumption of Factory Made Cigarettes (FMC). Another factor increasing the demand for e-cigarettes is that these cigarettes do not smell like regular cigarettes and do not bother people surrounding an e-cigarette consumer. E-cigarettes can be used by consumers even in areas where smoking is prohibited. E-cigarettes are available in various flavors and different nicotine levels. The cost of e-cigarettes is also less than regular tobacco burning cigarettes.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Segments

The study provides a conclusive view of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market by segmenting it in terms of product type and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the market has been classified into products (with nicotine) and products (without nicotine). Products (with nicotine) are further sub-segmented into OTC products and prescription products. OTC products are segmented into e-cigarettes, nicotine gums (NRT), nicotine patches (NRT), nicotine lozenges (NRT), and nicotine tablets (NRT). Prescription products are further divided into nicotine sprays (NRT) and nicotine inhalers (NRT). Products (without nicotine) are prescription products and are segmented into Zyban and Chantix. By distribution channel, the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented into online and offline. NRT stands for products that help to reduce the urge to smoke i.e. nicotine replacement therapy (NRT).

The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products and the prevailing and future trends in the market. We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The regional smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Competitive Landscape

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.

The report includes detailed analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market including Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Alkalon A/S, 22nd Century Group, Inc., Strides Pharma Science Ltd. and JUUL Labs, Inc.

