Sodium Thiosulphate Market : Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2020

Sodium thiosulphate is a colorless crystalline chemical compound used in several applications such as iodometry, photographic processing, medical applications and gold extraction among others. The growing demand from these applications across the world is expected to drive the global sodium thiosulphate market in the years to come.

Sodium thiosulphate is widely used in end-user industries such as analytical chemistry, photography, gold extraction and medical among others. In iodometry, sodium thiosulphate is used for measuring the oxygen content in water, for estimating concentrations of chemical compounds such as hydrogen peroxide in a solution and to estimate the chlorine content in bleaching powder and water. In photography, sodium thiosulphate is used for the processing of photographic paper and photographic films. In the gold extraction industry, sodium thiosulphate is used in the process of gold cyanidation for separating gold complex from ore slurry. In the medical industry, sodium thiosulphate is used as an antidote for cyanide poisoning, in the treatment of calciphylaxis in the patients suffering from end-stage renal disease, for managing extravasations during the chemotherapy process, in the measurement of the renal glomerular filtration rate and for measuring the volume of extracellular body fluid.

Sodium thiosulphate is also used for tanning of leather, in pharmaceutical applications as an anionic surfactant, as an ingredient in table salt, for lowering chlorine levels in swimming pools and for removing chlorine after the bleaching process of textiles.

Growing health awareness and rising per capita income across the globe is expected to drive the medical industry, which will further drive the demand for sodium thiosulphate in the coming years. Some of the major companies operating in the global sodium thiosulphate market are Galactic SA and Esseco SRL among others.