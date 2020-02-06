Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market, Global Forecast by Countries, Drugs (Spinraza, AVXS-101, CK2127107, RG7916, Olesoxime & LMI070) & Companies

Spinal muscular atrophy is a disease that causes muscle weakness which mostly appears in newborn children. Spinal muscular atrophy disease incidence of approximately 1 in 10,000 newborns and a prevalence of approximately 1 to 2 per 100,000 persons, globally. Spinal muscular atrophy is basically 4 types – Type 1, Type 2, Type 3 and Type 4. Most patients suffers with Spinal muscular atrophy type 1. According to Renub Research Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.29 percent in future. This double digit growth rate will happen due to expected launch of new drugs, better reimbursement options and decline in drugs prices.-

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1 develop in less than 6 months of new born children in which patients are not in position to sit in their lifetime and normally they die within 6 months. In spinal muscular atrophy type 2, patients can sit but cannot walk. Type 2 is developed between 6-18 months of the new born children. Spinal muscular atrophy Type 3 patients can sit and walk and it developed when children age is less than 18 months. Spinal muscular atrophy Type 4 can develop during the adulthood.

Renub Research report titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Global Forecast by Countries (United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy & Japan), Drugs (Spinraza, AVXS-101, CK2127107, RG7916, Olesoxime & LMI070), Companies (Biogen Inc., Roche AG, Novartis AG, Cytokinetics Inc)” studies the global spinal muscular atrophy market and provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and challenges, market trends, key players and their projections for the future.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market New Drugs are expected to launch in recent years

At present only Biogen’s Spinraza is approved for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy patients in the various parts of the globe such as United States, Europe, and Japan etc. Other companies are also working for new drugs development and they hope to enter in the market place very soon as their drugs are in Phase III clinical trials.

By Country – Market Segmentation

Spinal muscular atrophy market by country has been segmented into United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan. United States is a leading market place due to increasing number of treated Patients, favorable reimbursement policies and increase in healthcare expenditure.

By Total & Treated Patients – Population Segmentation

Spinal muscular atrophy Total & Treated Patients by country has been segmented into United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan. United States is dominating in the treated SMA patients globally.

By Drugs – Market Segmentation

The report by Renub Research studies the spinal muscular atrophy six drugs (Spinraza, AVXS-101, CK2127107, RG7916, Olesoxime & LMI070) details with present and estimated global sales.

The Report has been analyzed from 9 Major Viewpoints

– Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (Present & Forecast)

– Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market Share, Patients Share, Treated Patients Share (Present & Forecast)

– Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market (Present & Forecast)

– Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Population (Present & Forecast)

– Country Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treated Patients Population (Present & Forecast)

– Spinal Muscular Atrophy Drugs Sales (Present & Forecast)

– Global – Clinical Study on Spinal Muscular Atrophy & Drugs Pipeline

– Growth Drivers and Challenges

– Key Spinal Muscular Atrophy Companies Initiatives and Financial Insight

Country Covered in this Report

– United States

– United Kingdom

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Japan

Drugs Details Covered in this Report

– Spinraza

– AVXS-101

– CK2127107

– RG7916

– Olesoxime

– LMI070

Company Covered in this Report

– Biogen Inc.

– Roche AG

– Novartis AG

– Cytokinetics Inc

