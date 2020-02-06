Stem Cell Banking Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2024
Stem Cell Banking refers to the human stem cell transplantation for the purpose, with acquisition, processing, preservation and provides the ability to differentiate stem cell storage bank, has been called the “life bank”. The Global new storage of the Stem Cell is about 420 k units in 2016. The region of new storage is relative concentrated. The main storage mechanism is relative concentrated, major in North America and China. The Stem Cell accumulated storage has great relationship with the local economical developed level and medical level. To data 2016, the accumulated storage is about 4300 k units.
North America is the largest accumulated storage of stem cell, with a market share about 38%; China is the second largest accumulated storage of stem cell. Enjoying accumulated storage market share of 33%.
The storage fee is in the increasing trend, from 2381 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2991 USD/Unit in 2016; the average storage fee about 3000 USD per unit in 2016. The gross margin has the similar trend with the storage fee. The gross margin is about 76.5% in 2016.
In the future, the Stem Cell storage will have a good future; the storage fee will continue to increase. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.
According to this study, over the next five years the Stem Cell Banking market will register a 7.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2110 million by 2024, from US$ 1380 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Stem Cell Banking business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Stem Cell Banking market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Stem Cell Banking value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell
Embryonic Stem Cell
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Diseases Therapy
Healthcare
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
CCBC
CBR
ViaCord
Esperite
Vcanbio
Boyalife
LifeCell
Crioestaminal
RMS Regrow
Cordlife Group
PBKM FamiCord
cells4life
Beikebiotech
StemCyte
Cryo-cell
Cellsafe Biotech Group
PacifiCord
Americord
Krio
Familycord
Cryo Stemcell
Stemade Biotech
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Stem Cell Banking market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Stem Cell Banking market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Stem Cell Banking players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Stem Cell Banking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Stem Cell Banking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.