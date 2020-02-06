Student Information System (SIS) 2019 Global Market Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report
Student data can be managed using a management system such as the student information system (SIS). SIS is also termed as student management system, student administration system, or a school administration software.
The on-premise deployment method held the largest share in SIS market during 2017. According to this cloud-based SIS market research report, the segment will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing investments done by educational institutions in establishing on-premise digital infrastructure.
The Americas held the largest cloud-based SIS market size during 2017. With growing shift of higher educational institutions from on-premise to cloud-based SIS in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.
In 2018, the global Student Information System (SIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Student Information System (SIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Student Information System (SIS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
Campus Management
Ellucian
Jenzabar
Unit4
Classe365
Anubavam
ComSpec International
ITG America
Tribal Group
Workday
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise SIS
Cloud-based SIS
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12
Higher Education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Student Information System (SIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Student Information System (SIS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
