Term Life Insurance Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Term life insurance is life insurance that provides coverage at a fixed rate of payments for a limited period of time, the relevant term.
In 2018, the global Term Life Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Term Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Term Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Travelers
AIA
Aflac
Legal & General
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Level Term Life Insurance
Decreasing Term Life Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Term Life Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Term Life Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Term Life Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Level Term Life Insurance
1.4.3 Decreasing Term Life Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Term Life Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Agency
1.5.3 Brokers
1.5.4 Bancassurance
1.5.5 Digital & Direct Channels
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Term Life Insurance Market Size
2.2 Term Life Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Term Life Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Term Life Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Allianz
12.1.1 Allianz Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Term Life Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Allianz Revenue in Term Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Allianz Recent Development
12.2 AXA
12.2.1 AXA Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Term Life Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Term Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AXA Recent Development
12.3 Generali
12.3.1 Generali Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Term Life Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Generali Revenue in Term Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Generali Recent Development
12.4 Ping An Insurance
12.4.1 Ping An Insurance Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Term Life Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Ping An Insurance Revenue in Term Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ping An Insurance Recent Development
12.5 China Life Insurance
12.5.1 China Life Insurance Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Term Life Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 China Life Insurance Revenue in Term Life Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 China Life Insurance Recent Development
Continued…….
