Test Automation Market | Digital Transformation to Spearhead Market Growth

Test automation is the process of using special software for various software testing processes. In a bid to progress in the global test automation market, leading players are trying to integrate several automation testing offerings under one umbrella. They are also expending time and money on bettering their current test automation offering to bolster their positions further.

There are a number of factors stoking growth in the global test automation market. Most prominent among them is the surging digital transformation that has led to the swift uptake of software testing and quality assurance (QA) across the enterprises. Apart from that, the proliferating mobile applications in the domain of communications, productivity, and multimedia travel, and the different cloud applications being increasingly deployed to bring down the effective time-to-market are also helping to catalyze growth in the market.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global test automation market will likely expand at a robust CAGR of 15.4% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$ 109.69 bn by 2025 from US$ 30.45 bn in 2016.

The global test automation market can be bifurcated into products and services, based on the type of components. Of the two, the services segment accounts for a majority of share in the market and going forward too is expected to retain its leading share by clocking maximum growth on the back of most organizations preferring managed services.

The services segment can be further divided into advisory and assessment services and managed services. Similarly, the segment of products can be further broadly divided into test automation tools and type. The test automation tools can be segregated again into configuration testing, functional testing, web services testing, compatibility testing, security testing, acceptance testing, integration testing, load testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Of them, the segment of functional testing generated most of the revenue in the global test automation market in 2016. This is because of the surging popularity of agile development practices to bring about a high degree of automation in the functional testing process.