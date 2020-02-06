Thin Wafer Market Outlook to 2023 – Witnessing High Growth by Top Key Players ABB, 3M, All Via, AIT, and Accretech

This research report studies the global thin wafer market in detail by segmenting in on the basis of technology, applications, and geographical markets. This comprehensive research report analyzes the worldwide thin wafer market to provide industry numbers on growth drivers and restraints, emerging opportunities, possible threats, and future projections for growth.

The key highlights of this report are a value chain analysis, review of recent industry landmarks and developments, and an analysis of future trends. The report also comprises an analysis based on Porter’s five forces model to ascertain the future bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the possibility of new entrants posing a threat, the degree of competition, the use of substitutes and more.

This report further features a comprehensive Company Profiles section which includes an overview of leading companies in the thin wafer market, their financial standing, recent developments, product pipelines, and an analysis of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Overview of the global thin wafer market

In an age where electronic device configurations have to be small in size, low on cost but high on performance, the role of thin/ultra-thin semiconductors cannot be disputed. Thin wafers are poised to constitute about 50% of the overall semiconductors market in the next two to three years. From their traditional thickness of about 500ì, semiconductors are now available in ultra-thin variants with a thickness of about 40 ìm.

Applications such as Power Devices (IG BTs), RF Devices and LEDs, and Advanced Packaging applications (TSV, interposers and Fan out WLP) call for temporary bonding. The development of new techniques has helped in weeding out many difficulties that were faced with traditional chip production processes. This great works in favor of the temporary bonding technology segment, which will likely witness a whopping growth of over 500% between 2012 and 2018.

The thin wafer market is comprised of players that cater to the ever-evolving needs of wireless devices, memory disks, and consumer electronics. Thin wafers help in reducing the thickness of packages, especially when it comes to packaged dies for smartphones and cell phones. Thinner wafers also efficiently aid thermal management in electronic devices. All of these advantages will act as growth propellers for the global thin wafers market.

At the same time, this rapidly decreasing thickness of wafers will also create new challenges for the thin wafer industry. For instance, ultra-thin wafers are not only less stable, but are also susceptible to cracking or being damaged under stress. The dies used for thin wafers can break easily or warp during the grinding process. On the brighter side, these challenges can be addressed via wafer support systems that can mitigate these challenges to a great degree. The development of wafer support systems is an emerging opportunity in the thin wafer market.

Segmentation of the global thin wafer market

By technology, the market is segmented as: Wafer thinning, dry polishing, wafer dicing, and thin wafer handling: the different solutions.

Similarly, the market can also be classified by applications as: CMOS image sensors, MEMS, power devices, memory and logic, LEDs, advanced packaging (3D TSV/Interposers), and RF Devices (GaAs)

For each of these segments, succinct market tables, growth drivers and restraints, market opportunities, and other pertinent information has been provided.

Companies mentioned in the thin wafer market report

The Company Profiles section of this market research report features market participants such as: ABB, 3M, All Via, AIT, and Accretech.