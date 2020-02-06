Tonic Water Market Report 2019 Explore Future Growth Focusing on Leading Key Player Analysis 2025

Tonic Water Market Summary:

“Constituting quinine as the primary ingredient, tonic water is widely used to treat malaria and some other diseases. Tonic water is used to administer quinine to make it palatable countering its bitter taste. This is a key driver of tonic water market predicted to rise at a CAGR close to 6.5% between 2017 and 2025.”



Tonic Water Market report provides 6 Forces Forecast 2019-2025 in-depth review of the Growth Drivers, Potential Challenges, Unique Trends and Opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Tonic Water Market. The Tonic Water industry report profiles major players operating ( Fever Tree, Dr Pepper Snapple, Whole Foods, Sodastream, Watson Group, Fentimans, Nestl, Seagram’s, White Rock, Hansen’s, Stirrings, East Imperial, Thomas Henry, Shasta Tonic Water, Bradleys Tonic, Q Drinks, 1724 Tonic Water, El Guapo, Tom’s Handcrafted, Jack Rudy Cocktail, Johnstonic, Haber’s Tonic Syrup, Bermondsey Tonic Water) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies and Recent Developments.

Highbrow of Tonic Water Market: Tonic water (Indian tonic water) is a carbonated soft drink in which quinine is dissolved. Originally used as a prophylactic against malaria, tonic water usually now has significantly lower quinine content and is consumed for its distinctive bitter flavor. It is often used in mixed drinks, particularly in gin and tonic.The global average price of Tonic Water is in the increasing trend, from 547 USD/MT in 2011 to 606 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Tonic Water includes Regular Tonic Water, Diet Tonic Water, Slimline Tonic Water. The proportion of Regular Tonic Water in 2015 is about 74.2%, they are the most popular Tonic Water. The proportion of Diet Tonic Water in 2015 is about 17.6%.Tonic Water is widely sold by Supermarket, Online Retailers, and Other. The most proportion of Tonic Water is sold by Supermarket, and the market share in 2015 is about 75.5%.Europe region is the largest supplier of Tonic Water, with a production market share nearly 33% in 2015. North America is the second largest supplier of Tonic Water, enjoying production market share about 30% in 2015.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 38.4%.

Based on end users/applications, Tonic Water market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Supermarket

Online Retailers

Others

Based on Product Type, Tonic Water market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Regular Tonic Water

Diet Tonic Water

Slimline Tonic Water

