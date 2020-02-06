Tortilla Chips Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2027 Focusing on Industry Profit

The demand in the global Tortilla Chips market has been carefully gauged and analyzed as per different products and services and their adoption rate across various geographies, end-user trend, annual revenue, number of units launched, and other vital factors. Using this market intelligence study of the market demand, players have been expected to set the tone for a valuable growth in the said industry. Information about various segments of the Tortilla Chips market has also been provided in a snapshot added to the comprehensive executive summary provided in the publication. The market overview section of the publication exposes some of the critical dynamics, including opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers.

Tortilla is made from freshly ground maize or wheat flour. Global trend of snackification has been one of the prominent factor responsible for the rising demand for snacking food products where, such food products are replaced by traditional meals. Tortilla chips are largely consumed in Mexico and are prepared from corn flour and are gaining immense popularity in the recent past years. Tortilla chips are made from yellow corn, red corn, blue corn and are available in different flavors. The global tortilla chips is expected to witness significant demand from countries such as, U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, certain Asian countries attributable to increasing consumption of organic tortilla chips in the near future.

Tortilla Chips Market Segmentation:

The global tortilla chips market is segmented on the basis of nature, source, by product type, by sales channel and region. On the basis of nature, the global tortilla chips market is segmented into, organic and conventional. Organic tortilla chips are made from organic ingredients and are available in different varieties. The organic tortilla chips segment is expected to witness considerable growth among consumers due to growing trend of clean label across the globe. Based on source the global tortilla chips market is segmented into, wheat and corn. The corn segment is further sub-segmented into yellow corn, white corn, blue corn and red corn. On the basis of product type the global corn chips market can be segmented into, masa flour based tortilla chips and cooked corn based tortilla chips. Masa flour is a flour which is soaked and cooked in an alkaline solution. The segment is expected to deliver significant revenue generation in the global tortilla chips market. On the bases of sales channel the global tortilla chips market is segmented into, store based retailing and non-store retailing. The store based retailing segment is further sub-segmented into, modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailers segment can be sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, departmental stores, and specialty stores while the traditional grocery retailers segment is sub-segmented into, food and drinks specialists, independent small grocery retailers.

Tortilla Chips Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of the region the global tortilla chips market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. U.S., China, Brazil, Mexico are some of the leading producers of corn worldwide which is expected to enhance the market share of tortilla chips across these countries. Latin America is expected to hold a considerable market share in the global tortilla chips market. Tortilla chips are first choice of consumers in mexico and has become one of the staple snack in other countries including U.S. and Canada. As per data reveled by snack food association, the slaes of tortilla chips in the U.S. has witnessed tremendous growth in recent past years mainly due to increasing consumption of tortilla chips among Mexican-American population in the U.S. Changing taste preference and growing demand for healthier snacks is expected to push the revenue generation in the global tortilla chips market. Europe is one of the prominent leader in the global tortilla chips market.

Tortilla Chips Market Drivers and Trends

Snacks are considered to be cheaper and traditional meals among consumers globally which is expected to contribute towards the increasing consumption of tortilla chips. Manufacturers are offering tortilla chips in different flavors and varieties as per consumers need and taste in order to cater maximum revenues globally. Also, growing demand for ready to eat snacks and demand for organic gluten free tortilla chips among consumers across the globe is expected to result in increasing market revenue generation in the global tortilla chips market

Tortilla Chips Market Key Players:

Key player operating in the global tortilla chips market includes ARANDA’S TORTILLA COMPANY, INC., Super-Mex Foods, Lafortaleza Products, PepsiCo., Grupo Bimbo, Barcel USA, Mission Foods, Gruma Corp, Truco Enterprises and others. The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

