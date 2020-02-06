Tropical Fruit Puree Market to Grow at Strong CAGR of 5.6% during 2017-2025

The global tropical fruit puree market have witnessed growth over the last few years, with rise in demand for baby foods with purees for enhancing taste. Packaged baby food producers are using purees instead of fruits or vegetables that they mention in the product packaging. Most producers use water or puree as their first product (with maximum share per gram) in their baby food products. Many big multinational companies such as Heinz, Plum Organics, Kellogg’s, Clif Bar & Company, and many more are using purees in their baby food products in a large quantity. Most of the products which label as healthy and whole fruit or vegetable are made from water and purees, with a hint of fruits or vegetables. The sales of baby food is on the rise due to the fast-paced life of parents. People living in urban areas don’t have time to prepare food at home, and thus, tend to buy baby food products to fulfill their kid’s basic requirements.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34394

Revenue generated from tropical fruit puree market is estimated to be valued at US$3,519.9 mn by the end of 2017 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period. Global tropical fruit puree market are expected to be valued at US$5,749.2 mn by the end of 2025.

Fruit juices are commonly prepared from juice. However, several juice manufacturers have started using purees in fruit juices to give them a smooth blend, and increase the thickness. Since puree retains all of the juice and a large proportion of the fibrous matter naturally found in the fruit, puree demand is rising in the juice industry. An increase in the use of purees in juices will lead to a corresponding growth in the demand for purees. Such an increase in business will result in the growth of tropical fruit puree market.

An uneven environment is shifting our food supply to a negative growth, which is causing the widening of the demand-supply gap, and creating hurdles in the food safety programs of various countries. This can be expected to be the major restraint in the growth of tropical fruit puree market.

Asia Pacific Anticipated to Lead the Pack over Forecast Period

On the basis of region, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate over the forecast period followed by Latin America and Europe. The growing disposable income, changing foods habits, and increasing uptake of packaged food items have all contributed toward Asia Pacific’s significant stake in the global market. Latin America is expected to become a prominent player by the end of the forecast period with a significant CAGR attributed to the growth in food and beverage industry in the region followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. In terms of volume, Europe and Asia-Pacific collectively accounted for more than 50% share in the global market in 2025.

Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=34394

Some of the major companies operating in the Tropical Fruit Puree market are ITC Limited, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, KUO Group, Kagome Co., Ltd., Dohler GmbH, Kiril Mischeff Limited, Tree Top Inc., Capricon Food Products India Ltd., SVZ International B.V., Aditi Foods India Pvt. Ltd., Inborja S.A., Kerr Concentrates Inc., Superior Foods Inc., Conservas Vegetales de Extremadura S.A., Mother India Farms, Ingomar Packing Company LLC, Quicornac S.A., Citrofrut S.A. de C.V.