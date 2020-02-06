U.S. Cement Tiles Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

U.S. Cement Tiles Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on United States Cement Tiles Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (S Tile, Corrugated Tile, Flat Tile), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Region – Forecast To 2023

The prominent players in the U.S. cement tiles market include Roca Sanitario, S.A. (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Panaria Ceramica (Italy), Rustico Tile and Stone (U.S.), Otto Tile (U.S.), Crafted Tiles (Spain), Pinar Miro (Spain), Cement Tiles (the Netherlands), and Boral Limited (Australia)

The threat of new entrants in the cement tiles market is medium. The new players, trying to enter the market, are required to make moderate capital investments to set up manufacturing facilities and carry out operations. Furthermore, the technological requirements used in the manufacturing of cement tiles are not high. The new players are exposed to the challenges of the industry, such as impact on environment and others.

Market Synopsis

Cement tiles refer to tiles made up of certain proportions of sand, cement, colors & pigments, and powder, wherein the mixture is compressed under high pressure. These are used extensively for roofing and flooring purposes. Increasing FDI in construction in the Asia Pacific region, supportive government regulations and policies, establishment of SEZs, and minimized construction wastage are expected to have a positive impact on the U.S. cement tiles market. However, the market growth is hampered by fluctuating raw material prices, additional cost, and non-availability of skilled labor.

Governments across all regions are seen promoting and developing their construction sector. Developing nations are particularly bringing various reform and regulations to boost their infrastructure growth and real estate market. Such growth is expected to augment the market growth for modular construction. Expected technological advancements in the recent future, through R&D, are likely to present eco-friendly manufacturing processes and a smooth surface of tiles, making it suitable for almost all locations. The future is looking bright for construction firms across the globe, projecting the global construction market to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2020. The biggest driver of construction industry growth in North America is the positive trends in housing. This is reflected in the current path for spending and employment within the U.S. construction industry.

The import share of the cement tile market is expected to fall as foreign producers expand their manufacturing capacity in the U.S. to fulfill domestic orders quickly and to create products that are specifically tailored to the tastes of the U.S. consumers. The tiles market in the U.S., for various residential and non-residential applications, depend heavily on imported tiles. This is due to the availability of low priced tiles from countries such as Mexico, India, and others. This, however, is not suited to fulfill specific demands of the application industries, as the consumer tastes, preferences, and aesthetic values are constantly changing. It is due to this reason that the country is expected to see an inflow of investments in the construction industry to reduce the number of imports and establish strong base through expanding manufacturing capabilities.

Industry News

In 2016, RAK Ceramics launched textile concrete tiles. This textile concrete glazed gres porcelain tile collection is a design combination of the softness of fabrics with the durability of concrete

In 2015, Rustico Tile and Stone unveiled an expanded line of its Saltillo tile products and a custom design tool for customizing cement tiles.

Market Segmentation

For this study, the U.S. cement tiles market has been divided into two segments, namely type, and application. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into S tile, corrugated tile and flat tile. The corrugated tile type accounted for the largest market share. Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.69% in 2016. Increased private and residential construction due to increased disposable income is favoring the market growth.

The U.S. cement tiles market has been witnessing a growth over the last few years, on account of increasing construction activity, increasing private construction, and increasing FDI in construction. The market has been divided into the following applications:

Residential segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.69% in 2016. Increased private and residential construction due to increased disposable income is favoring the market growth. Moreover, increased focus on aesthetic values has led to a constant change in preferences. There is a continued interest observed in the renovation of houses and buildings to replace old tiles into a more personalized and color coordinated flooring to enhance the construction value.

Regional Analysis

North America cement tile market is governed by the declining commercial construction activities and moderately growing private construction. The North American market for tiles is highly dependent on imports from other countries. According to the Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics, the region of NAFTA accounted for 41.60% imports outside integrated area on total tile consumption in 2015. The U.S. accounts for the largest share of the North America cement tiles market. The U.S. demand for decorative tiles by construction sector has been high due to the increased private construction.

Scope of Report

The report for U.S. Cement Tiles market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and countries

