United States Food Allergen Testing Market, by Food Sources, Treatment & Services, Age Groups Types (Urban & Rural) & Patient Numbers

Study shows that, approximately 15 million populations are affected by food allergy in the United States mostly are children. Food allergy is a type of adverse food reaction which is relating to immune system. The body produces allergic or immunoglobulin E (IgE), antibody to a food. According to Renub Research United States Food Allergen Testing market will be more than US$ 3.8 Billion opportunities by 2024.

–

Although, there are more than 160 food items can cause food allergies, but Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) have recognized 8 foods that account for 90 percent of food allergic reactions. These foods are as follows: peanuts, wheat, milk, eggs, crustacean shellfish (lobster, shrimp, crab), fish (flounder, bass, cod), tree nuts (walnuts, almonds, pecans) and soybeans. All these 8 foods are also called “Major Food Allergens” Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) both these organizations have laws which require all the ingredients in food product be listed on the food label.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1935997

The factors that are driving the United States Food Allergen Testing market are the rising allergic reactions among consumers, implementation of tough food safety regulations, and international trade of food materials.

A new report by Renub Research studies, the “United States Food Allergen Testing Market, Food Sources (Peanuts, Milk & Egg, and Sea Foods) by Treatment & Services (Immunology Services, Allergen Immunotherapy, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Rest, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Allergy Testing, Chemistry Tests, Enteral Formulae & Supplies, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies), Age Groups (0-3 years to Over 60 years) Types (Urban & Rural) Patient Numbers”.

Peanuts Allergen has the Highest Market Share

The report covers the market allergen market of Peanuts, Milk & Eggs and Sea foods.

Urban areas populations are mostly affected by food allergen

The report covers the Urban and Rural patient numbers and market of Food Allergy Testing.

Treatment & Service – Food Allergen Test Market

– Immunology Services

– Allergen Immunotherapy

– Venipunctures

– Office or O.P. Services New Patient

– Ingestion Challenge Testing

– Rest

– Office or O.P. Services Established Patient

– Allergy Testing

– Chemistry Tests

– Enteral Formulae & Supplies

– Office or Other O.P. Consults

– Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies

Food Sources – Food Allergen Test Market

– Egg & Milk

– Sea Foods

– Peanuts

Age Group – Food Allergen Diagnose

– Age Groups 0 to 3

– Age Groups 4 to 5

– Age Groups 6 to 10

– Age Groups 11 to 18

– Age Groups 19 to 30

– Age Groups 31 to 40

– Age Groups 41 to 50

– Age Groups 51 to 60

– Over 60

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1935997

Type – Food Allergy Market & Patient Numbers

– Rural

– Urban

Company Analysis

– Eurofins Scientific SE

– Abraxis

– Ingenasa

– Gold Standard Diagnostics

– Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

– Microbac laboratories Inc

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/