Vegan Protein Market Globally Expected To Drive Growth Through 2025

A detailed value chain analysis has been included in the report to provide a comprehensive view of the Alternative Protein Substitutes market, analyzing it using proven market attractiveness tools. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information. Apart from that, one of the key feature of this report on global Alternative Protein Substitutes market is the section on player profiles, where it identifies some of the key aspects of several prominent names currently operational. The aspects include market share, manufacturing base, competitors, product portfolio, sales and revenue, margin, mergers and acquisitions, and their strategies for the future.

This report studies the global market size of Alternative Protein Substitutes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Alternative Protein Substitutes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Alternative Protein Substitutes market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

In 2017, the global Alternative Protein Substitutes market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Alternative Protein Substitutes market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Alternative Protein Substitutes include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Alternative Protein Substitutes include

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Incorporated

CHS Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kerry Group

Nisshin Oillio Group, Ltd.

Roquette Frres

Ruchi Soya Industries

Wilmar International Limited

Market Size Split by Type

Weight Management Alternative Protein

Sports Nutrition Alternative Protein

Positive Nutrition Alternative Protein

Healthy Nutrition Alternative Protein

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Drug Stores

Speciality Stores

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Alternative Protein Substitutes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Alternative Protein Substitutes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Alternative Protein Substitutes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Alternative Protein Substitutes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Alternative Protein Substitutes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Alternative Protein Substitutes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

