Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for vehicle roadside assistance at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on value (US$ Mn) from 2019 to 2027. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global vehicle roadside assistance market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for vehicle roadside assistance Service during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global vehicle roadside assistance market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein the service is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The study provides a decisive view of the global vehicle roadside assistance market by segmenting it in terms of service, provider, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for vehicle roadside assistance in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual segments in all major countries across all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global vehicle roadside assistance market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global vehicle roadside assistance market is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for vehicles across the globe. Increase in number of vehicles has led to an increase in breakdown of vehicles, which in turn demands for roadside assistance Service across the globe. Moreover, aging vehicle fleets coupled with increase in per capita income are fueling the global vehicle roadside assistance market.

The report provides the cumulative market size of vehicle roadside assistance for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value. Market numbers have been estimated based on service, provider, vehicle, and regional segments. Market size and forecast for each service, provider, and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key player’s product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, statistics data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, OICA, JAMA, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, Linked interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global vehicle roadside assistance market has been segmented as follows:

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Service

– Towing

– Tire Replacement

– Fuel Delivery

– Jump Start/Pull Start

– Lockout/ Replacement Key Service

– Winch

– Battery Assistance

– Trip Routing/ Navigational Assistance

– Other Mechanic Service

–

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Provider

– Auto Manufacturer

– Motor Insurance

– Independent Warranty

– Automotive Clubs

–

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Vehicle

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, by Region/ by Country/ Sub-region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

