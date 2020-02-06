Veterinary Biochemistry Analyzers Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2016 – 2023

Veterinary Biochemistry Analyzers Market: Overview

Veterinary biochemistry analyzers enable testing to be performed quickly and accurately for immediate diagnosis and health check for animals. They are also used in emergency situation, and routine testing. Increasing incidences of disease outbreak in animals and technological advancements are expected to drive the veterinary biochemistry analyzers market. Additionally, growing awareness regarding animal health and rise in investment opportunities together form strong market prospects for veterinary biochemistry analyzers, especially in the developing countries.

The threats such as foot and mouth disease (FMD), as well as agents that affect animals and humans, such as bovine tuberculosis and paratuberculosis, anthrax, avian influenza, bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and West Nile virus are responsible for rise in importance of need for veterinary disease diagnostics eventually propelling the market growth.

Most veterinary laboratories typically provide a basic panel of tests. The veterinary biochemistry analysis may be performed in-house at the veterinarian’s clinic or at a specialized test facility in another location depending on the need of test type to be performed as well as availability of equipment in that particular facility. Advancements in the analyzers technology is anticipated to fuel fueled the market growth due to the availability of faster and cheaper microchips with increase in acceptance level of pet owners for laboratory testing.

Veterinary Biochemistry Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The global veterinary biochemistry analyzers market can be segmented on the basis of product type, test type, animal type, end-users and geography. Test types include clinical chemistry, critical care and blood gases, electrolytes, glucose, lactate and blood and urine tests. Other tests include: tests for anemia, endocrine function; cancer, viral pathogens such as calicivirus (CaCV), canine adenovirus type-1 (CAV-1), coronavirus, adenovirus, parvovirus, rotavirus, rabies, West Nile Virus, etc.; and bacteria and parasites such as E. coli, heartworm, cryptosporidia, hookworm, leptospirosis, leishmania, Lyme disease, tapeworm and roundworm. Chemical analysis of urine may include determination of specific gravity and pH level, measurement of the amount of glucose, protein, or fragmented blood cells, assisting in identification of injury, disease, or defects.

Analysis of the numbers and structure of blood cells is important in the diagnosis and monitoring of disease and infection. Blood samples are usually taken by the veterinarian or a veterinary technician for analysis. Product types include fully automated analyzers, semi-automated analyzers, hematology analyzers, urine analyzers amongst others.

End-users segment includes veterinary clinics, pet hospitals and animal research institutes. Companion animal and farm animal form two segments for animal type.

