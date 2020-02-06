Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2023

The world’s water infrastructure is aging and it is in constant need of repair and renovation. This brings companies offering water infrastructure repair technologies into the picture. Utilities grappling with the massive costs of maintaining expansive water networks are constantly seeking technologies that can optimize their pipe networks. Moreover, shrinking freshwater reserves have led to a greater need for better monitoring and repair technologies. These factors are expected to keep up a steady demand for water infrastructure repair technologies in the years ahead.

Water infrastructure repair technologies are composed of products and solutions to help inspect water pipelines, find faults and optimization opportunities, and address them. As utilities across the world move toward smarter ways of managing water supply and billing, water infrastructure repair technologies have had to keep pace. There are several lucrative opportunities that can be tapped in this market. The report notes that some of the most lucrative opportunities in the water infrastructure repair technologies market lie in monitoring and renovation solutions.

The report offers an extensive overview of the water infrastructure repair technologies market. Relevant market data from 2016 through 2023 is included in the report. The report identifies the key factors influencing the future growth trajectory of the market, its economic drivers, the regulatory scenario, gaps that can be converted into opportunities, and the latest technologies. For a deeper analysis of the factors at play in the global water infrastructure repair technologies market, the report segments the market into smaller segments based on key criteria.

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market: Key Segments and Trends

The report on the water infrastructure repair technologies market studies the changing demand for different types of products and solutions. The demand for pipe repair and monitoring technologies is seen to be the highest in the market. Spot assessment and repair are the other key technological solutions in demand in the market.

The key product types that comprise the water infrastructure repair technologies market are pipes and connectors, fittings, couplings, valves, adaptors, and flanges. The key challenge faced by vendors of these products is the low level of product differentiation. Despite this challenge, certain global players have successfully established their presence in the market by offering high-quality products that last longer. In recent years, the trend of smart meters and smart water networks has given companies in the water infrastructure repair technologies market an opportunity to differentiate their offerings.

Likewise, the key regional markets studied in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The water infrastructure is spread over a wide area in countries such as the U.S. but is in need of repair because it is aging. In the nontraditional markets of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America, the need for advanced water infrastructure technologies is higher, as these regions are still dependent on conventional repair techniques.

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Market: Future Opportunities

The advent of smart meters will have a deep impact on the future of the global water infrastructure repair technologies market. However, the digitization of water-related data could also expose it to cybersecurity threats, leading to highly responsive water infrastructure pipeline repair and maintenance services.

Likewise, the demand for water infrastructure repair technologies could also stem from other external events, such as civil unrest and war scenarios. A number of public–private water infrastructure projects are planned in developing countries, where there is a pressing need to supply clean drinking water to the rural population. Companies in the market can potentially benefit from such projects.