Wire cut Electric Discharge Machine Market – The Rise In Automation is The Major Factor Driving The Growth of The Wire Cut Electric Discharge Machine Market

In the wire cut electric discharge machine, a thin wire of metal is used on a work piece. This work piece is then dipped in a tank filled with dielectric fluid usually deionized water. The wire cut electric discharge machine can also cut plates of thickness up to 30mm. the machine is also used to make dies, tools, and punches from hard metals which are difficult to be made from other machines. In the process used in a wire cut electric discharge machine water is being used as a dielectric fluid. To control the various properties such as resistive and electrical properties, deionizing and filters units are used. In the process, the brass wire is mostly used. The water used as a dielectric is also used to flush away the debris left during the cutting of the metal. The flushing of the debris in the period of time is necessary to observe the rates at which the process is being completed and the degree of thickness to be achieved.

The wire cut electric discharge machine is used in the process where lesser stress to the material is required where the materials are not so stiff to absorb the extra force on them. It should also be checked whether the number of thermal cycles to the work piece is not so much so that the work piece or the metal deforms in its shape. Due to these thermal cycles, the layers of casting and tensile stresses due to residual induction can also occur. Therefore care must be taken when working on the wire cut electric discharge machine.

The rise in automation is the major factor driving the growth of the wire cut electric discharge machine market. The companies are seeking the rise in demand from the market when they are accepting the automation as the work criteria during manufacturing. This led the automation to be the driver for the market.

The wire cut electric discharge machine market can be segmented on the basis of system type, parameter type, end user and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of system type, the wire cut electric discharge machine market can be segmented into:-

Dielectric system

Positioning system

Wire feeding system

Power supply

On the basis of parameter type, the wire cut electric discharge machine market can be segmented into:-

Electrical parameters

Non-electrical parameters

Electrode based parameters

Dielectric supply

On the basis of end user type, the wire cut electric discharge machine market can be segmented into:-