3D Radar Market – Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 13.5% to Shift of Industries to Highly Advanced Surveillance System

3D Radar Market: Overview

The 3D Radar market report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies expected to play an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the global 3D Radar market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

According to a new market research report published by Transparency Market Research titled “3D Radar Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,”the global 3D Radar market is expected to reach US$ 27,919.8 Mn by 2026. The market value is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.The market is expected to grow largely due to shift of industries to highly advanced surveillance systems, largely in the regions of North America and Europe.

Key players operating in the global 3D Radar market are Airbus Defense and Space, BAE Systems plc, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB Group, and Thales Group.

3D Radar provides radar coverage in three dimensions. 3D Radars can be used for multiple applications based on characteristics such as antenna’s height and target detection range. Deployment of 3D Radar in the industry sector is growing significantly because 3D Radars provide more accurate and precise data.

Increasing government investments in military and defense in order to enhance detection capabilities, and surveillance resolution and duration is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, companies are emphasizing on the manufacturing of lightweight and innovative radars.

Governments and automotive companies will continue to invest huge amounts in the advancement of 3D Radar. The 3D Radar market is estimated to reach value of US$ 27,919.8 Mn by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.5%.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34604

Several developed economies are progressively increasing their defense budgets for national safety and security. In addition, emerging countries are replacing legacy radar systems with 3D Radar systems in order to provide better border surveillance. Thus, growing economic and security concerns among different countries is anticipated to contribute significantly to market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for lightweight radars which can be easily integrated in almost any type of mobile platform, fixed structure, or C² systems is contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Global 3D Radar Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services Consulting Installation & Integration Maintenance



Global 3D Radar Market, by Frequency Band

HF- and VHF- Radar

C- Band (UHF- Radar)

D- Band (L-Band Radar)

E/F-Band (S-Band Radar)

Global 3D Radar Market, by Industry

Automotive and Public Infrastructure

Energy & Utilities

Government

Others

Global 3D Radar Market, by Platform