3D Reconstruction Technology Market – Engaging in New User Experiences Propelling Growth Demands

3D reconstruction technology include tools that provide a three dimensional framework/prototype of the specific operation or product. These designing tools help project managers, site engineers as well as site laborers to clearly understand the product/ operation in a virtualized environment so that during the actual work process, the risk of error can be minimized and total cost of production can be optimized.

3D reconstruction technology combines traditional computer aided design (CAD) and 3D modelling in order to design, visualize, and simulate digital representation of the physical and functional characteristics of a structure over its life cycle. These tools and services are widely used in various industry verticals including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and oil and gas.

3D Reconstruction Technology Dynamics:

Drivers:

Governments on preservation of cultural heritage

Digital technologies and the internet bring unique opportunities

Engaging in new user experiences and reusing it to develop learning and educational content, documentaries, tourism applications, games, and other innovative applications

Increase in the number of autonomous vehicle projects around the globe

Application:

Gaming and Entertainment

3D Animation in Mobile Application

Medical Image Analysis

Civil engineering is also an important application area

Key Players:

Major industry players in the 3D reconstruction technology market are adopting different strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations for technologies and new product development. The global 3D reconstruction technology market includes key players such as PhotoModeler Technologies, Agisoft LLC, Skyline Software Systems Inc., omicX, 3DHISTECHLtd., All3DP GmbH, Photometrix, Autodesk, Inc., Adobe Inc., 3D Systems, Intel Corporation and others.

Market Segmentation: Global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

By Type

3D Reconstruction Software

Based on Images and Video

Based on 3D Scanning

By Application

Civil Engineering

Product Design & Development

Public Safety & Forensics

Medical

Gaming & Entertainment

Mapping & Surveying

Archeology & Documentation

By Construction Type

Active

Passive

By Industry