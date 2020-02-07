3D Sensing Technology Market – Multiple Industry Verticals such as Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Automotive, and Security & Surveillance Booming Demands

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “3D Sensing Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global 3D sensing technology market is expected to reach US$ 4,742.5 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.16% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

According to the report, the global 3D sensing technology market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising demand for 3D sensing technology from many industry verticals including consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, and growing popularity of next generation smartphones and gaming devices to enhance the consumer experience with facial recognition, augmented reality, and motion detection among other features. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 18% through 2026.

The global 3D sensing technology market is bifurcated by technology into stereoscopic vision, structured light pattern, time of flight, and ultrasound.Time of flight is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period. In time of flight 3D sensing technology, a flash of light is directly emitted by a projection module, which is then caught by a camera.

The time at which light is emitted and goes back to the object is measured. Furthermore, the measured coordinates forms a detailed 3D picture. Due to this type of working mechanism, time of flight technology is heavily used across many industry verticals. It is easy to use and gives very high resolution 3D image.

Furthermore, time of flight 3D sensing technology provides correct information about the object, as it nullifies any issue or malfunction in the robotics vision. Moreover, time of flight technology can be easily integrated across a large number of applications from consumer electronics to industrialapplications.

Image 3D sensor expected to dominate the 3D sensing technology market

Based on sensor type, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into pressure sensor, image sensor, gyro sensor, proximity sensors, and others. 3D image sensor is projected to grow at a faster pace, as it is heavily integrated into next generation smartphones around the globe due to its compact size.

Furthermore, with the help of a 3D image sensor, any object can be viewed in 3D format and data from the object can be taken for the purpose of analysis. Additionally, this data can be used by other sensors and components to perform the necessary functions.

Consumer electronics end-use industry segment expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the 3D sensing technology market is segmented into consumer electronics, media & entertainment, automotive, security & surveillance, industrial, and others. Consumer electronics segment is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the rising number of next generation smartphones around the globe.

Smartphone manufacturers worldwide are adopting 3D sensing technology heavily, as they are introducing highly advanced features such as augmented reality and facial recognition to acquire a large customer base. For instance, in June 2018, Vivo, an Android phone provider showcased 3D sensing solution having sensor points higher than iPhone X’s “Face ID” solution for facial recognition.