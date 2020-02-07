Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2018 to 2025 Market Research Report

Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Industry

This report studies the global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Air Traffic Control Equipment is used for air traffic communication, navigation, and surveillance. It ensures safety and efficiency in the operation of aircraft, organizes the flow of air traffic, and helps to avoid collision of aircraft. ATC equipment enables air traffic controllers to communicate with the aircraft, provides navigational services, and monitors and manages the air traffic.

The global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thales

LEMZ

Harris

Indra Sistemas

Raytheon

Cobham

ANPC

BAE Systems

Northrop Grumman

Frequentis

Sierra Nevada

Lockheed Martin

Telephonics

Siqura B.V.

Aeronav

Jezetek

Wisesoft

Glarun

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Greenfield

Brownfield

Positive Displacement

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Commercial

Defence

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Manufacturers

Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) market, by end-use.

Some points from table of content:

Table of Contents

Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Research Report 2018

1 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC)

1.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Greenfield

1.2.4 Brownfield

1.2.5 Positive Displacement

1.3 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Defence

1.4 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 United States Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 EU Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 South Korea Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 United States Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 EU Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 South Korea Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Thales

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Thales Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 LEMZ

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 LEMZ Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Harris

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Harris Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Indra Sistemas

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Indra Sistemas Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Raytheon

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Raytheon Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Cobham

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Cobham Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 ANPC

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 ANPC Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 BAE Systems

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 BAE Systems Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Northrop Grumman

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Northrop Grumman Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Frequentis

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Frequentis Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Sierra Nevada

7.12 Lockheed Martin

7.13 Telephonics

7.14 Siqura B.V.

7.15 Aeronav

7.16 Jezetek

7.17 Wisesoft

7.18 Glarun

8 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC)

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Air Traffic Control Equipment (ATC) Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

Continued…….

