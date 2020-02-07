Automated DNA Sequencers Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2025

The increasing prevalence of genetic diseases across the world is the influencing the global Automated DNA Sequencers Market substantially. The increasing demand for demand for development of biological and personalized therapies is another important factor that has been reflecting greatly on this market. Going forward, the global market is likely to gain substantially from the constant advancements in genetic technology in the years to come. The increasing investments by public and private companies across industries, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, agriculture, and food and beverages, are also projected to support the growth of this market over the next few years. This report is aimed at offering a thoroughly analyzed study of the global market for automated DNA sequencers, emphasizing on the growth drivers, obstructions, opportunities, challenges, market trends, and future potentials.

Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing have surfaced as the key sequencing method applied by automated DNA sequencers. Next-generation sequencing method is more popular among these sequencers as, by this, large fragments of DNA can be analyzed with high throughput and effectiveness. Researchers expect this trend to remain same over the forthcoming years.

Automated DNA sequencers find a widespread application in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and a number of academic research institutes. Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, environment-related industries, and government agencies are also report a high demand for these sequencers across the world.

In terms of the geography, the global market for automated DNA sequencers registers its existence across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. North America has been leading the global market, thanks to the high uptake of technology and the increasing expenditure on research and development by public and private companies in this region. This regional market is anticipated to continue on the top position over the next few years. Europe, which currently holds the second position, is projected to retain its position in the near future, thanks to the presence of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, here.

The presence of a massive pool of international as well as local participants have made the global market for automated DNA sequencers fragmented and highly competitive. Some of the key vendors of automated DNA sequencers across the world are Illumina Inc., Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Life Technologies, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

