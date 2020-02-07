Bra Market – Top by Key Players like Jockey International, Inc., Triumph International, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

The bra market report provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, where in the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in bra market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence market’s growth during the said period.

The study provides a holistic perspective on the bra market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), and volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As per the TMR report, the global bra market is predicted to reach US$30.4 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to expand with a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2017 and 2025. Based on product type, non-padded bras segment is likely to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.2%, during the forecast period owing to the fact that they are very comfortable in terms of usage. On a geographical basis, the bra market in Europe is estimated to dominate among the other regions of the world. This is due to the presence of strong manufacturers in the European region.

The bra market has grown to a large extent since the time of its evolution. Bras are an excellent means for improving customer experience. Bras are easily available through online and offline distribution channel. These factors are the key drivers for the increased adoption of bra in the global market. Organizations have been doing large investment in research and development to introduce new types of bras.

Bras are playing a major role in increasing sales across a lingerie industries. In today’s economy, customers’ purchasing decisions are based on quality-consciousness. They want products to be easily available in stores which are premium in quality. Over the coming years, these factors will provide substantial growth to the global bra market. According to the research report, the global bra market was valued at US$19.6 bn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$30.4 bn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017and 2025, the global market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.0%.

Padded bra and non-padded bra are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% and 5.2% respectively. The adoption of non-padded bra is higher in female population. It occupies the largest share in the bra market in all the regions. Non padded bra is showing the fastest growth during the forecast period (2017 to 2025) and is expected to reach US$ 19.35 billion by 2025.

The demand for bras in online channel is expected to soar during the forecast period. Major players of bra are making use of different online distribution channels for easier transactions and shipment of bra. This is triggering the growth rate of the global bra market.

The offline distribution sector has been the largest revenue contributing sector to the bra market. The demand for bra in the e-commerce sector has increased and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Non-padded bra also offers huge growth opportunity to the bra market.

Some of the leading players of the bra market are The Phillipps-Van Heusen Corporation, Jockey International, Inc., Triumph International, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Fruit of the Loom), and Hanesbrands Inc.

The global bra market is projected to attain lucrative opportunities of growth because of the introduction of various types of bra in the market and their different variations. Players are making efforts to introduce more products promising ease and comfort, which is projected to fuel the growth of the global bra market in the coming years.