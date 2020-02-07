Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2025

Brain aneurysm is a bulging or balloon-like growth in humans, which appears typically in the areas where large arteries branch into smaller ones, generally observed at the base of the brain. Brain aneurysm is also known as cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. Aneurysm has the potential to rupture, which causes bleeding in the surrounding sub-arachnoid space, generally resulting in brain damage or stroke. Sometimes, it may lead to even death. Brain aneurysm rarely has any symptoms until the swelling ruptures. However, double vision, localized headache, and cranial nerve palsy are a few symptoms of mass effect of brain aneurysm on adjacent neurological structures. Key causes of brain aneurysm include heredity, aging, atherosclerosis infection, and brain injury.

Ruptured brain aneurysm is a critical condition and in a few cases, it could be fatal. It is generally diagnosed with the help of magnetic resonance angiography, cerebral angiography, or computed tomography (CT) scan. Brain aneurysm is one of the leading causes of hemorrhagic stroke. According to UCSF Medical Center, approximately 3%–5% of people in the U.S. are affected by brain aneurysm every year. It is mostly prevalent in adults aged 35–60 years. It is also observed to be more prevalent in women than men, with a prevalence ratio of 3:2. According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 1 in 50 people in the U.S. have brain aneurysm. Of these, 40% of the cases are fatal and 60% of the cases suffer from a permanent neurological defect. Every year, 500,000 people die of brain aneurysm across the world. Of these, 50% people are aged 50 years or below. According to a research study conducted by Karger Journal, the rate of mortality after the conservative treatment in the first few months is 50%–60%.

The Federal government spends a mere US$ 0.83 per afflicted person per year on brain aneurysm research. Significant developments over the last few years with volumes of supporting data, rise in the adoption of advanced technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of brain aneurysm, and the genetic factor responsible for occurrence of the disease are factors fueling the brain aneurysm treatment market. On the other hand, high cost of the treatment and unrecognized symptoms of the brain aneurysm are considered to be major restraining factors for the market.

Based on treatment type, the brain aneurysm treatment market has been segmented into medication and surgery. The surgery segment has been sub-segmented into endovascular coiling, flow diverters, surgical clipping, and others. The flow diverters sub-segment has been further divided into silk flow diverters, pipeline embolization devices, and surpass flow diverters. The medication segment has been sub-segmented into analgesics, antiemetics, anti-seizure medications, calcium channel blockers, antacids, and others.

Based on type, the brain aneurysm treatment market has been segmented into unruptured aneurysm and ruptured aneurysm. The ruptured aneurysm segment holds a major market share, due to prominent symptoms of ruptured aneurysm and ease of diagnosis. However, advancing technologies in diagnostics and growing initiatives for regular health screenings are anticipated to propel the unruptured aneurysm segment during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

