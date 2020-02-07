Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Estimated to Expand at a 5.9% CAGR through 2022

The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders all over the world has boosted the market for cardiac surgery instruments in present day. Cardiac surgery instruments market is also drawing benefits from cross-channel demand in order to improve medical care and services. These services are inclusive of patient safety, along with proper care both before and after the surgery, nursing of wounds and others, thus, empowering a steady and smooth growth of the sector. Government is also supporting growth of the medical device market and healthcare sector completely. This is also among one of the factors to boost the growth of the cardiac surgery instruments market in the long run.

Changing lifestyle of people and their eating habits have led to the emergence of a lot of medical conditions. The most common of them being obesity and cardiac problems. The increasing popularity of cardiac disorders like coronary artery diseases, cardiomyopathies, cardiac arrest, and others especially in the developing economies like China, Japan, and India have led to the growth of the cardiac surgery instruments market. Heart problems also results in death at times, because of which it is necessary to treat them with surgery as soon as possible. This awareness has also boosted the market for cardiac surgery instruments in the past few years because of the fear of death. Thus, the future market is expected to generate more revenue because of the surging awareness about the harmful and fatal results of cardiac problems and the importance of surgery in order to look for a cure.

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is presumed to grow at a strong CAGR of 6.3% by the end of 2022. The forecast period is set from 2017 to 2022 and the segment market share is envisaged to accelerate to 30.3% in 2022 from 29.6% in 2017.

Most Essentially Used Vascular Forceps to Continue Dominating Market

The global cardiac surgery instruments market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. As per the segmentation by end user, the market is categorized into Hospitals, cardiology clinics, and ASCs.

As per segmentation by product, the market is classified into clamp, scissors, needle holders, grasping forceps, and vascular forceps. Among these, the segment with vascular forceps is expected to dominate the market because of its various uses in cardiac procedures. It is also among the most important instruments in any surgery and thus, vascular forceps are likely to continue dominating the market segmentation in the future as well.

Middle East and Africa to Show Great Growth Prospects Owing to Emerging Medical Facilities and Infrastructure

As per geographical segmentation is concerned, the global cardiac surgery instruments market is divided into the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Among these, the North American and European market is seen to be holding a dominant share in the worldwide market because of the lifestyle and untimed food habits, resulting in more diseases and cardiac problems, ultimately leading to cardiac surgeries. Apart from that, because of the quickly developing healthcare industries and medical sectors in the western economies, the market for cardiac surgical instruments is expected to see rise in the future years.

On the other hand, Middle East and Africa is also seen as a future prospect in terms of growth and development because of the emergence of new and better healthcare sector and surging awareness in terms of healthcare and hygiene. The expected valuation of cardiac surgery in the Middle East and African region is prognosticated to reach US$53.4 mn by the end of 2022 with a steady CAGR of 5.4%.

Prominent players in the global cardiac surgery instruments market are Delacroix-Chevalier, Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries Inc., and Cardivon Surgical Inc.