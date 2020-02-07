Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market Trends & Forecast to 2027

Chlorhexidine is an antimicrobial agent for topical use. It is available in a variety of concentrations and formulations. Chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes are used to wash the skin during hospital stays. Surgical site infection is the third most common infection that occurs during hospital stays. CHG wipes are disposable and have a variety of applications, including urology, oral care, and hand hygiene. CHG is helpful in reducing post-operative infections and preventing wound infections by killing bacteria. CHG wipes are not recommended for patient undergoing chemotherapy.

Increase in surgical site infections and rise in the number of surgical procedures are anticipated to drive the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market in the coming years. Additionally, an increase in hospital-acquired infections is likely to propel the global market in the coming years. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, an estimated 10 million patients undergo surgical procedures each year. According to the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, the annual cost of surgical site infections in acute care hospitals was US$ 3.2 Bn. In February 2019, Medline launched ReadyPrep CHG cloths. They are used to remove infection-causing bacteria from the skin. In May 2017, GAMA Healthcare Ltd. acquired AMCLA Pty Ltd., an Clinell division of their Australian distributor. This acquisition enabled the company to enhance its service in Australia. In March 2015, 3M acquired Ivera Medical Corp to strengthen its vascular access product portfolio. These factors are likely to propel the market. However, side effects of chlorhexidine gluconate are expected to restrain the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market.

The global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market can be segmented based on type, concentration, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into alcohol-based wipes and bath wipes. Based on concentration, the market can be classified into 0.5% and 2%. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market due to factors such as presence of key market players and increase in the number of surgical procedures. Moreover, higher health care spending is anticipated to boost the market in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., an estimated 14.2 million postoperative surgical procedures were performed in 2014. According to the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, the estimated number of surgical site infections per were was 157,500.

The market in Europe is driven by an increase in surgical site infections. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 543149 cases of surgical site infections were recorded annually in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to an increase in the patient population.

The global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. A large number of players hold a prominent market share in respective regions. Leading players are engaged in new product development to gain market share. A key trend of mergers and acquisitions among leading players has been observed in the past few years. Key market players operating in the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market are Sage Products LLC, GAMA Healthcare Ltd, 3M, Carenow Medical Pvt. Ltd, PDI, Inc, Lernapharm Inc, Pal International, Cardinal Health, BD, and others.