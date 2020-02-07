Controlled-release Fertilizers Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market: Key Trends

The vast rise in global population and urban settlements and the resultant reduction in arable land are leading to a scenario wherein the demand for food products is rising and agricultural yield is failing to sustain these demands. Attempts to solve these issues are leading to an increased focus on sustainable agriculture practices, driving the demand for fertilizers with enhanced efficiency, such as controlled-release ones. In the next few years as well, the mounting demand for food products and limited arable lands will be key to the overall development of the global controlled-release fertilizers.

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market: Market Potential

Mergers, acquisitions, and expansion of knowledge base to be able to develop innovative products are some of the key strategies adopted by players operating in the global controlled-release fertilizers. Recently, ICL Innovation, a subsidiary of ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.), has recently entered into a multi-year research and development collaboration with Evogene Ltd., a company operating in the field of research and development related to crop production improvement. The collaboration will work towards the discovery of novel crop enhancers for the enhancement of nutrient uptake efficiency of selected crops.

Under the collaboration, Evogene will work towards utilizing its computational discovery platform for identifying the potential of some compounds to improve the efficiency of nutrient use by crops. Successful candidates identified from the research activities could be used in ICL’s future products.

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical perspective, the global market for controlled-release fertilizers is dominated by the Asia Pacific market. The region single-handedly accounts for over half of the overall revenue generated by the global market and is both a high-production as well as high-consumption region. Rising government support for improvement of the agriculture industry in most agro-based economies and high population base in the region play a key role in encouraging the adoption of a variety of fertilizers that are capable of boosting food production. In the Asia Pacific controlled-fertilizer market, China accounts for a dominant share, in terms of production as well as consumption.

The region features the presence of some of the world’s leading controlled-fertilizer manufacturers and low manufacturing costs owing to cheap labor and sustained supply of raw materials are bringing in more companies in the region. In the next few years, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its dominant position in the global controlled-release fertilizers market.

Global Controlled-release Fertilizers Market: Competitive Dynamics

The market features a largely fragmented vendor landscape with a large number of companies operating in emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, and China. Cheap labor and steady availability of raw materials allow companies operating in such areas to economically expand their production capacities and supply products in the domestic markets with high-growth potential at low costs.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global controlled release fertilizers market are Shandong Shikefeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Chisso Corporation, ICL, Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co., Ltd., Ekompany, Agrium, AgroBridge, ATS Group, Compo GMBH & Co. KG, Greenfeed Agro Sdn. Bhd, and Haifa Chemicals ltd.

