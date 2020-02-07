Cutaneous Fibrosis Treatment Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019-2027

Cutaneous fibrosis is characterized by persistent accumulation of collagen and other extracellular matrix (ECM) molecules under the skin. It forms an integral component of various skin diseases including hypertrophic scar, scleroderma, and keloids. These diseases lead to dysregulation of connective tissue metabolism through activation of the dermal fibroblasts. Corticosteroids, immunotherapy drugs, immunoglobulins, and anti-fibrotic drugs are commonly used in the treatment for cutaneous fibrosis and associated skin diseases.

Increase in the incidence of various skin diseases associated with cutaneous fibrosis, such as keloids, hypertrophy scars, and scleroderma, is a major factor driving the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market. A keloid is abnormal proliferation of the tissue of a scar that is formed at the site of cutaneous injury, for example, the site of surgical incision or trauma. Keloid is a result of aberrant wound healing and it is more prevalent in darker-skinned individuals of Asian, African, and Hispanic descent. Around 6% to 16% of the people in Africa are estimated to have keloid scars. This is likely to propel the demand for preventive drugs in the near future. Rise in clinical trial activities by market players in order to develop innovative therapies for cutaneous fibrosis is projected to propel the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market in the next few years.

The global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market can be segmented based on drug class, application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into anti-fibrotic drugs, corticosteroids, immunoglobulins, and immunotherapy drugs. The immunotherapy drugs segment held a prominent share of the global market in 2018. Based on application, the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market can be classified into scleroderma, keloids, radiation-induced skin fibrosis, and graft-versus host disease (GvHD) associated with skin fibrosis. The scleroderma segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market in 2018. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be categorized into oral, topical, and injectable. Based on distribution channel, the market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

In terms of region, the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a prominent share of the global market between 2019 and 2027. Rise in the number of surgical procedures performed in the U.S., which lead to skin scars, is anticipated to drive the demand for cutaneous fibrosis treatment drugs in the country in the next few years. Increase in geriatric population and rise in the incidence burden of skin-related disorders in Europe are anticipated to propel the cutaneous fibrosis treatment market in the region during the forecast period. Developing countries, such as India and China, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific in the next few years, owing to rise in the incidence of burn and trauma injuries in these countries. Increase in the incidence of keloids and hypertrophy scars in darker-skinned individuals of African descent is projected to fuel the Middle East & Africa market in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global cutaneous fibrosis treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann La. Roche (Genentech, Inc.), Horizon Pharma USA, and Jubilant Cadista. These players are focused on research and development activities in order to develop innovative treatment options for effective treatment of skin fibrosis and scars.