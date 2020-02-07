Digital Mammography Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2017-2025

Mammography is the diagnostic evaluation of breast tissues to detect the presence of carcinogenic cells. The evaluation is performed by using lower doses of X-rays and ionizing radiations. The use of X-ray detectors in the digital mammography has enabled formation of clearer images as compared to those obtained by using the film screen mammography technique. The digital mammography has been useful in the detection of cancer even before a woman experiences symptoms of cancer. The system can detect changes in the breast tissues even before the physician or the patient actually feels the presence of a tumor. In the digital mammography, photons are converted into light, which is then converted into a digital signal that gets displayed on a screen. According to Susan G. Komen, a Breast Cancer Organization, since the discovery of mammography as a breast cancer detection tool in the 1980s, the number of procedures performed increased tremendously (by 70%) till 2000. Worldwide, women are more affected by breast cancer than men. The risk of breast cancer doubles after the menopause, as a majority of breast cancer sub-types are hormone-related. According to the American Cancer Society, about 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. by the end of 2017.

Growing awareness about breast cancer, government initiatives to encourage early detection of breast cancer and breast-related disorders, changing lifestyle leading to hormonal changes in women (such as early menarche, child bearing after the age of 30, or not bearing any child), rising geriatric population, and technological advancements such as breast tomosynthesis are factors driving the global digital mammography market. However, limitations regarding flat images formed by using the 2-D full-field digital mammography and risk of exposure to radiations are factors restraining the global mammography systems market.

The global digital mammography market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be categorized into 2-D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis and 3-D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis. The 3-D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis segment is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, owing to high-quality images produced. In terms of end-user, the global digital mammography market can be divided into hospitals, cancer clinics, gynecology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and diagnostic imaging centers. Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers are leading segments of the market. They are expected to hold the maximum market share during the forecast period.

