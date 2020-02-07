E-grocery Service Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “E-grocery Service Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global e-grocery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the e-grocery Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global e-grocery Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the e-grocery Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of e-grocery Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3950002-global-e-grocery-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Packaged Foods

1.4.3 Fresh Foods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Shoppers

1.5.3 Business Customers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 e-grocery Service Market Size

2.2 e-grocery Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 e-grocery Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 e-grocery Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 e-grocery Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global e-grocery Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global e-grocery Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global e-grocery Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 e-grocery Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players e-grocery Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into e-grocery Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global e-grocery Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global e-grocery Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Walmart

12.1.1 Walmart Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.1.4 Walmart Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Walmart Recent Development

12.2 Amazon

12.2.1 Amazon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.3 Kroger

12.3.1 Kroger Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.3.4 Kroger Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kroger Recent Development

12.4 FreshDirect

12.4.1 FreshDirect Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.4.4 FreshDirect Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FreshDirect Recent Development

12.5 Target

12.5.1 Target Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.5.4 Target Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Target Recent Development

12.6 Tesco

12.6.1 Tesco Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.6.4 Tesco Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tesco Recent Development

12.7 Alibaba

12.7.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.8 Carrefour

12.8.1 Carrefour Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.8.4 Carrefour Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Carrefour Recent Development

12.9 ALDI

12.9.1 ALDI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.9.4 ALDI Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ALDI Recent Development

12.10 Coles Online

12.10.1 Coles Online Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 e-grocery Service Introduction

12.10.4 Coles Online Revenue in e-grocery Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Coles Online Recent Development

12.11 BigBasket

12.12 Longo

12.13 Schwan Food

12.14 Honestbee

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/e-grocery-service-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025-344472.html

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3950002-global-e-grocery-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)