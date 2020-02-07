Echinocandins Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2027

Echinocandin is a new class of antifugal agents that work by inhibiting cell wall synthesis. These agents act by inhibiting β-1, 3-glucan synthase complex. Caspofungin is the first approved echinocandin candidate. Caspofungin was approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in patients resistant to other antifungal agents, empirical therapy in febrile neutropenia, esophageal candidiasis, and certain forms of candidemia. Echinocandins offer several advantages over other antifungal agents. The potential benefits of echinocandins include less risk of drug–drug interactions, novel mechanism of action, and lower incidence of adverse effects.

The global echinocandins market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Echinocandins have been studied extensively and offer advantages such as broad spectrum of activity including strains of fungi resistant to other antifungal agents and fewer side effects with no hepatotoxicity and nephrotoxicity compared to macrolide and azole antifungals. The expanding indications of echinocandins in secondary fungal infections have shown promising results which is expected to drive the global echinocandins market.

The global echinocandins market can be segmented based on drug type, indication, and region. In terms of drug type, the market can be classified into caspofungin, micafungin, and anidulafungin. Based on indication, the global echinocandins market can be categorized into esophageal candidiasis, candidemia with invasive candidiasis, febrile neutropenia, invasive aspergillosis, and others. In terms of region, the global echinocandins market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Candidemia is a major cause of mortality in immunosuppressed patients due to rise in invasive fungal infections. These patients show reduced susceptibility to azole antifungals. Fluconazole has been the mainstay of the treatment of candedimia patients; however, it is losing ground due to increase in resistance among Candida species. Moreover, aspergillosis is a major contributor of morbidity in patients with hematological malignancies and those undergoing transplants. Amphotericin B used against invasive fungal infections leads to nephrotoxicity and high incidence of infusion related adverse effects. Introduction of echinocandins against this backdrop is a promising development in antifungal armamentarium.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. High research and development activities in the field of antifungal drugs, ongoing clinical trials with echinocandins, and increase in incidence of fungal infections in the region are the major factors attributed to the high market share of the region. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, invasive candidiasis is one of the common health care-associated infection. Around 46,000 cases of invasive candidiasis are reported in the U.S. each year. Europe is anticipated to account for the second largest share of the global market owing to high awareness among people about the treatment options and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases. Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Rise in government initiatives to improve health care, increase in geriatric population, surge in disposable income, and high investment by key players in the emerging markets in Asia Pacific are likely to fuel the growth of the echinocandins market in the region.

The global echinocandins market is highly fragmented due to presence of large number of global as well as new players. Major players operating in the market are Alkem Laboratories Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Merck & Co., Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, and MSD Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.